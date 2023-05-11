Second Inmate Charged In Escape Incident Outside Utica Courthouse

While the investigation continues into the escape incident outside the Utica City Courthouse this week, authorities have charged a second inmate for attempt to run-off.

Kristopher Spain, a 35-year-old Utican, has been charged with escape in the third-degree, a misdemeanor under New York State law, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Spain was among the inmates transported from the county jail for an appearance in city court on Wednesday. It is alleged that when Mitchell Clark started to book it and wound up running down a portion of Oriskany Street before being apprehended again, Spain also made an attempt to get away, official said.

Spain is accused of running away from the county sheriff's Transport Team as they were set to re-board a van to take them back to prison. However, the sheriff's office says he only made it a few feet before he was caught by authorities.

Kristopher Spain, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday afternoon's moment of chaos was partially captured by a civilian motorist and can be seen here. Clark was tagged with a felony-level escape charge for attempted spring to freedom.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the charge against Spain came as authorities review the incident to determine what went wrong that allowed both men to try and run-away from correctional officers.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

