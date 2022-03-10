Open registration for the 2022 Boilermaker begins at noon on Friday.

It follows a week of priority access registration which was opened to qualified runners and deferrals from last year’s race.

Registration will remain open until the race caps are filled or June 30.

Race caps are 14,500 for the 15K and 4,500 for the 5K.

Boilermaker officials are expecting a very busy open registration period.

"With the races returning to the traditional second Sunday in July, we expect that both distances will near capacity quickly," said Race Director Jim Stasaitis. "We strongly suggest that anyone who wants to runs this year's race register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the starting line."

Runners must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the race, but race officials are hoping there will be no need for restrictions by the time July rolls around.

The Health and Fitness Expo will return to Mohawk Valley Community College on July 8 and 9 and the Saranac Post-Race party will open to runners and spectators.

Events to be held Boilermaker week include the Youth Olympics and the Boilermaker Kids Run.

The 45 running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10.

To register for the race, visit boilermaker.com.

