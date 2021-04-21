Oneida County Accepting Applications For Summer Work Programs

Oneida County will be operating two major summer programs at full capacity this year.

The Oneida County College Student Corps, which matches college students with internships, did not operate last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, while the Summer Youth Employment Program ran on a limited basis.

The Oneida County College Student Corps, which was created in 1998 by the Oneida County Board of Legislators, provides 200-hour summer internships for county-based students.

Most participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program work about 20 hours per week over four to six weeks. To be eligible, participants must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and meet certain income criteria.

“Restoring full operation of these two programs is crucial to our community, both for the short-term benefit it gives our young people and employers this summer, and for the long-range growth of our workforce,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “These are vital programs for the future of Oneida County.”

Both programs are operated though the County Office of Workforce Development.

Pre-applications are available on the office’s page at ocgov.net.