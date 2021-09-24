Oneida County Announces Two New Business Grant Programs

Oneida County will be making $200,000 in microenterprise grants and $750,000 in Cares Act grants available to area small businesses and start-ups through Mohawk Valley EDGE

County Executive Anthony Picente says microenterprise grants will range from $5,000 to $35,000.

They'll be available for businesses involved in the manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, agri-business, high-tech, research and development and traditional and innovative small business sectors.

Businesses must employ five or fewer people at the time of the application, including the business owner, and must be located in Oneida County, but outside of the CDBG entitlement cities of Utica and Rome.

The Cares Act funding is designed to provide reimbursement for eligible 2020-21 COVID-related operating costs, as well as provide financing for future related recovery projects.

Any project must result in the retention and/or creation of low- and moderate-income jobs.

Grant dollars can be used for capital assets such as real estate, buildings, machinery and equipment or working capital.

“These two programs will provide a huge benefit to the county’s business sector,” Picente said. “I look forward to partnering with EDGE to assist those who are looking to strengthen, expand or create new businesses and owners recovering from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must employ everything at our disposal to solidify our local economy.”

Interested applicants for either program must first complete an online qualification survey located on the EDGE website at www.mvedge.org.

Qualified applicants will then receive their full application from EDGE.

Applications will be reviewed/funded on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are used.

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.

Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.