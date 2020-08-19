Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For August 19th

Oneida County is reporting seven new positive coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

There have now been 2,189 positive cases and 117 deaths.

Eight patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, seven at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

One patient is admitted outside the county.

There are 80 active positive cases in the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Wednesday:

1,992 positive cases have been resolved.

88,367 total negative results.

90,556 total tests have been conducted.

80 in mandatory isolation

854 in mandatory quarantine

There are no new possible public exposures to report.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.