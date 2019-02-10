On Friday, WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning released details of a police report filed in Utica in 2017 which detailed a warrant for the arrest of now local political candidate David Gordon.

Gordon, who is running for Oneida County Executive as a Republican in the upcoming June Primary against Anthony Picente, was charged after an incident was reported to Utica Police in August of 2017. According to the police report obtained by WIBX, a female victim charged that Gordon "pinned her down by her arms and threatened to kill her."

She also reported that Gordon also imposed "unwanted physical contact" as he held her down. According to the police report, she reported that she was afraid of him because he had a handgun and "he has never been this crazy before". She claimed that Gordon had "left the scene in a blue Porche". She told police he needed to be held accountable.

WIBX reached out to Gordon on Friday and Saturday for comment. He did not respond on Friday; however, on Saturday WIBX's Bill Keeler sent him specific questions, which he responded to in an email.

Here is the email Keeler sent to Gordon.

In Gordon's email response to Keeler, Gordon did not address the questions but threatened a criminal and civil lawsuit against Keeler and the radio station.

Here's Gordon's response:

On Thursday, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara confirmed the arrest and said the DA's office planned to prosecute the case against Gordon. McNamara told Keeler that the case stalled and was ultimately dropped when the victim stopped cooperating.

"These charges made against him by the complainant could very well be false," said Keeler on his show Friday morning, calling on Gordon to comment on the incident. "We just feel that if he's running for a position as important as County Executive, the people of Oneida County deserve to hear him answer to the charges," he added.

Gordon was charged with Criminal Mischief - Attempt to Damage Property and Harassment 2nd- Physical Contact. The charges were dropped after the victim stopped cooperating, officials said.

On Saturday, the Oneida County Republican Committee voted to endorse incumbent county executive Anthony Picente over Gordon by 94% to 6% margin.

Listen to the WIBX segment below from Keeler Friday morning where host Bill Keeler asked Gordon to respond. The segment also includes caller from Frankfort claiming to be a defense attorney urging people not to conclude that the arrest meant Gordon was guilty of the charges made on that night.

WIBX will continue to update this story as details become available