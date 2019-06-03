Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Saturday that he would be opting out of charging residents a 5-cent fee imposed on paper bags by New York State.

The state legislature passed a plastic bag ban law in late March of this year and will go into effect in March 2020.

The law forbids stores from providing customers with single-use plastic bags, with a few exceptions.

The law gave counties the option of charging 5-cents for paper bags with 3-cents going to the State's Environmental Protection Fund and 2-cents going to help provide that county's low income residents with resuable bags.