Oneida County Health Department To Offer Flu Shots

The Oneida County Health Department will be administering flu vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays from now through March.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Health Department’s clinic on Elizabeth Street.

“The flu vaccine can prevent illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “In the past year, battling COVID, many of our residents have become ill, our hospitals have been stressed and we have lost too many of our loved ones. The flu vaccine can help prevent more of this from happening.

Symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Tiredness

Vomiting or diarrhea(more common in children)

You’re asked not to schedule an appointment if you are currently quarantined, have any COVID-flu symptoms or plan to have a COVID vaccine within two weeks.