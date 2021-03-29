Oneida County Launches Online Overdose Dashboard

The Oneida County Opioid Task Force and its Overdose Response Team have launched a public data dashboard that tracks key information regarding drug overdoses and trends in the county.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the dashboard will help the public remain aware of overdoses and drug trends throughout the community.

“This dashboard will help the public remain aware of overdoses and drug trends occurring throughout our community, and demonstrate to people that the opioid crisis and other emerging drug threats are far from over,” said Picente. “I believe that when you’re dealing with any public health issue—whether it’s the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, or any number of other issues—innovation, expediency, and transparency are key to saving lives, and that’s what we’re hoping to achieve here.

The dashboard will be updated weekly and contain near-real time information like weekly overdose counts, fatalities and demographic and geographic data.

It supports one of the primary objectives of a federal grant awarded to the county in 2019.

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is a subgroup of the Oneida County Opioid Task Force and was established to monitor drug overdose data and emerging drug trends in Oneida County, with the goal of reducing the total number of overdoses and fatalities.