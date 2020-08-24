Oneida County Launches Remote Work Recruitment Program

Oneida County is launching a remote work recruitment program.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the Reconnect Oneida County initiative looks to attract remote workers to live and work in the region.

Picente says the first objective is to get individuals who were born and raised in the area to return home by highlighting the area’s assets and showcasing high-tech opportunities and the affordable quality of life.

The next phase of Reconnect Oneida County will target workers from high-growth industry clusters found in other states and recruit those who have the ability to work remotely to move here.

“This pandemic has not only altered our daily life, it has dramatically changed the way businesses are utilizing their workforces,” Picente said. “We can build on our growth by seizing upon this shift, such as the ability for people to work remotely from anywhere. Oneida County is poised to serve all of their needs and provide the ideal place to live, work and play.”

Reconnect Oneida County is a partnership with the Mohawk Valley Community College thINCubator, the AFRL Information Directorate in Rome and the Griffiss Institute.