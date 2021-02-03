Oneida County Releases High-Risk Sports Guidelines

The Oneida County Health Department has released guidelines that school districts, recreational organizations and sports facilities will be required to follow in order to safely participate in high-risk sports.

“We as a county recognize the physical and mental health benefits of participating in sports,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Our Health Department has developed these guidelines for schools, recreational sports organizations and sports facilities to return their athletes to higher risk competition. We support all efforts to return to normalcy as long as precautions that have proven to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19 are taken. Any group that desires to participate in high-risk sports must follow these guidelines in order to do so.”

The Health Department has sent the guidelines to the affected parties and they have been posted to the COVID-19 section at ocgov.net.

Governor Cuomo announced that high-risk sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling could resume as early as February 1st if approved by local health departments.