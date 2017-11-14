Oneida County Sheriff’s To Host Correction Officer Job Fair

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Correction Officer job fair in center court at the Sangertown Mall on Wednesday and Thursday.

The job fair will take place 10:00 to 3:00 both days.

Members of the Sheriff's Office will be on hand to talk about a career in the field of Corrections, including providing job specifications, requirements, benefits and the hiring process.

Applications will also be available for those wanting to apply for one of the current vacant part-time Correction Officer positions.

The next civil service exam for full-time Oneida County corrections officer will be held on February 3rd.