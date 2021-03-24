You can now let everyone know that you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oneida County is introducing a new decal reading “We’ve Been Vaccinated” that can be displayed on the window or front door of a home or business.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the decal encourages people to ‘come on in” to local homes or businesses that have been fully vaccinated.

The decals will be available for free at ocgov.net.

A form must be filled out affirming that the staff of a business or members of a household have achieved full vaccination

The decals are expected to become available in the coming weeks as vaccine eligibility continues to expand throughout New York State.

Picente also revealed that the county’s excess vaccine waiting list has been expanded to include those ages 18-49 and that more than 100 more homebound residents will be vaccinated this week.

“The key to pushing through to the other side of this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Picente said. “Whether it’s expanding the eligibility to more of our community, reaching more people who have limited access to dosages or reassuring customers, family and friends that our businesses and homes are safe and protected, we must move Oneida County forward.”