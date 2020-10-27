Oneida County has lost another nursing home resident to coronavirus and county healthy officials announced a whopping 36 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including several new cases among nursing home residents and the first bout of COVID-19 at the Oneida County Jail.

The 36 cases Oneida County reported Tuesday was the among the highest single day totals the county has seen since March - there have only been five single-day totals that have exceeded 36 in the eight-months that county has tracked a cases by day.

Early on Tuesday, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced ten cases among inmates at the county jail - the first cases to be reported there. The daily update from the county only reflects seven of the ten cases at the jail.

And, the county's most recent death is the 129th involving an Oneida County resident since the pandemic began, and the first since October 8th.

The number of county resident hospitalized with coronavirus hit a three month high on Monday of 14 and was unchanged Tuesday.

Active, known cases rose to 189, the highest it has been since August 2nd.

The following potential public exposures for Oneida County were announced Tuesday:

10/19/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (food pick up) Place of exposure: Peking Tokyo Address of exposure: 3 Henderson St., New York Mills Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/2/20 10/22/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St, Utica Wore mask: Yes- except when eating/drinking Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/5/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: 801 Black River Blvd N., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/6/20

Neighboring Herkimer County reported new cases on Tuesday, but again a low number.

County health officials report the active case total in Herkimer County is 29, after two new positive test results.

Herkimer County again reported have no COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization.

