Oneida County has 83 more residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. In the update released Wednesday, the county also reported two new virus-related deaths.

So far, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 353 Oneida County residents. To-date, 18,330 residents have tested positive for the virus. While everyone wishes both of those categories were '0', there is some good news: Key indicators like three-day rolling average for cases per day, deaths per day, active cases, the positive rate as a percentage of tests, and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline in the Mohawk Valley for roughly the past two weeks. This followed what many called the 'holiday spike', beginning right around Thanksgiving and continuing through three weeks of January, that saw each of those categories balloon to new heights.

Active cases in Oneida County fell to 2,036, while the total number of county residents hospitalized with the virus fell to 112 - both are eight-week lows, according to data available at OCgov.net.

While the daily numbers are coming down, the charts below show the virus is still more much more prevalent and claiming many more lives than the 'first wave' - March through September.

via OCgov.net

via OCgov.net

via OCgov.net

via OCgov.net

Of those hospitalized, 100 are at either MVHS or Rome Memorial and there are a dozen more being cared for at out-of-county facilities.

In Herkimer County there were 48 new positive cases in Wednesday's update. Just over 5,000 county residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since last March. The county did not report any new deaths (78).

Herkimer County's active case total fell by more than 50% from the previous day, now at 311. The number of residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus fell from 38 to 34.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said the statewide positivity rate was continuing to decline, falling to its lowest level since November.

