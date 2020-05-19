Oneida Nation Casinos ‘Target’ June 10 Reopening Date

The Oneida Indian Nation hopes to reopen its three casinos to the public on June 10.

While not set in stone, Nation officials are calling it a 'target date', beginning phased-in gaming and hospitality operations. They've also outlined safety measures with a comprehensive 25-page plan called SaferTogether (click to review full plan).

That health and safety plan will be implemented at Nation facilities and properties, including the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Yellow Brick Road and Point Place will serve as blueprint for upholding the 'highest standards of public health,' officials said. The plan also has the approval of Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Madison County Chairman John Becker.

Among the highlights of the 'Safer Together' blueprint:

To support public efforts to limit the spread among regions, access to facilities will be limited to guests who travel from within 120 miles, and an identification verification will be deployed to aid contact tracing if it becomes necessary.

There will be no concerts/shows in the Showroom or Event Center until mass gatherings can be offered without undue risk.

Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests, vendors and the public—wherever feasible throughout our facilities.

Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors.

Daily non-invasive thermal temperature checks of every employee entering the workplace and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.

All restaurants and bars will have at least six feet of separation between tables. Buffets or other self-service food options will remain closed, and there will be no self-service food in any of the Players’ Lounges or banquet rooms.

There will be enhanced cleaning across all enterprises.

The June 10th target date will allow for an ongoing assessment of metrics and consideration of other regional openings before the official re-launch, officials said.

Under Phase One of the plan, the Turning Stone Showroom and Event Center wil remain dark, and all Exit 33 clubs and venues will stay closed.

The three Oneida Nation casinos, entertainment venues and Exit 33 have been closed since March 16.

