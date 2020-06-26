Oneidas To Employees: Avoid States With Rising Virus Cases

VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — The Oneida Indian Nation says any of its nearly 5,000 employees who travel to certain states where COVID-19 cases are rising will have to go into quarantine for 14 days when they come home.

Leaders of the central New York nation say the travel advisory aligns with the joint advisory issued Wednesday by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The three-state advisory asks visitors from states with high infection rates to self isolate.

The Oneida Nation operates three casinos, including Turning Stone in Oneida County.