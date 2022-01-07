Oneonta Fire Crew Makes Quick Work of Motel 88 Fire [Video]

Anyone who drove down Chestnut St., Oneonta midday yesterday, past Sloan's NY Grill got an eyeful, and not the kind anyone wants to see. One of the far left sections of Motel 88 (formerly the Oasis Motor Inn) which is across the street from Sloan's was engulfed in flames.

According to a release from The Oneonta Fire Department, when the crew arrived, a unit of the motel was on fire and thankfully, there was no one inside. It only took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. See video footage provided by the Oneonta Fire Department from this fire below...



Oneonta firefighters were assisted by teams from Worcester and Franklin while Otego pitched in by covering for the Oneonta crew back at the Oneonta firehouse in case another fire in the city or town took place.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and we'll keep you updated as more information comes in.

Credit: Oneonta Fire Department, Facebook

It's apparent that the Oneonta Fire Department has been busy. The following information was just released from the fire department on the Oneonta Fire Department Facebook page that details what they did in 2021 so if you think they are just sitting around, think again:

