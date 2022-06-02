Oneonta House Fire Claims The Life of Two Dogs

A fire at an Oneonta home this past Saturday, May 28th at around 11:20 am turned Memorial Day weekend into a nightmare for the residents at 36 High Street. It was a fire big enough to bring in off-duty City of Oneonta firefighters, along with assistance from other departments from West Oneonta, Otego, Milford, FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin, in addition to Otsego County and AMR according to a release from the City of Oneonta Fire Department.

The fire may have started on the back porch since initial reports indicated that being witnessed but the cause will not be revealed until a full investigation is complete.

The fire quickly spread to the first and second-floor porches, which set the whole backside of the house ablaze. From there it spread into the house causing serious structural damage. Fortunately, firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour and the fire was contained to the residence at 36 High St. without spreading to any surrounding homes.

OFD says there were no injuries although out of three dogs that were in the home, one was rescued while the other two were lost in the fire.

Get our free mobile app

It's not known if all of the belongings of those living there were lost. See photos from the Oneonta Fire Department below of the fire.

via Oneonta Fire Department, Facebook via Oneonta Fire Department, Facebook loading...

via Oneonta Fire Department, Facebook via Oneonta Fire Department, Facebook loading...

Heroics At Work: Oneonta Firefighters And Other Local Crews Snuff Out Blaze This Town of Oneonta fire presented a challenge to Oneonta firefighters since the nearest water source was half a mile away.

The Oneonta History Center's Remodeling Transformation Into A Treasured Museum On Friday, May 13, 2022, after having been closed since January, the Oneonta History Center on Main St., Oneonta, reopened its doors to visitors following a major renovation project on its first floor. For anyone who has previously visited the history center, it will be very easy to see the complete transformation of the the space!