UPDATE 6/18/22

According to a release from the City of Oneonta Police Department late yesterday afternoon, in the pursuit of a murder suspect in the stabbing death of Kaleb O'Neill of Oneonta on May 30, police have arrested two brothers who are suspects in the case:

31-year-old Terry DeCutler of Sidney and 34-year-old Nicholas DeCutler of Unadilla.

The brothers were arraigned and are are being held in the Otsego County jail pending a June 22 court date. They will face charges of second degree murder, punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

In the meanwhile, the case is still under investigation and police continue to seek additional information related to this case and ask that anyone with information contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at (607) 432-1111.

--------------------------

Original story from 5/31/22

Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.

During an initial investigation, The New York State Police (NYSP) Forensic Identification Unit and the NYSP canine unit were utilized in an attempt to locate any suspects involved in the attack but no further information has been revealed by police.

Investigators do feel that this was not a random attack and therefore no public safety risk in this case but police are asking the public for any information regarding this case which remains in the hands of the Oneonta Police Department and the NYSP Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information should call the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at (607) 432-1111.

Follow-up information will be provided here as it's released from the Oneonta Police Department.

