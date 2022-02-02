Investigation into Death of SUNY Oneonta Student May Take Months

The investigation may take months, but police in Oneonta say they are dedicated to learning what circumstances led to the death of a 20-year-old SUNY Oneonta student.

Tyler Lopresti-Castro, known by many as "T-Lo," died after suffering the effects of what, police say, was ultimately fatal cold exposure after he was found at Silas Lane, in a bus garage several miles from the SUNY Oneonta campus.

The Oneonta Police Department is thanking those who have already come forward thus far with tips and insight but, they say, they need others to share information that may be helpful to the investigation.

According to police, investigators were able to recover Lopresti-Castro's cellular telephone and have begin the process of examining it. According to a written release the OPD says their forensic analysis will include getting data from telephone service providers, "social media accounts, location data analysis, proximal IP addresses, surveillance video, interviews of associates, medical records and examinations."

Authorities say the investigation is the beginning of what is an "arduous undertaking" and may take time. They are asking that anyone with information steps forward to share that information with police.

Specifically they are "seeking assistance from those members of the public who may have surveillance cameras covering the center-city streets west of East Street, the Chestnut Street or River Street corridors, Winney Hill Road, Oneida Street, Route 205, State Highway 28 to County Highway 48 within the City of Oneonta and Town of Oneonta. It is requested that surveillance systems are checked for pedestrians and vehicles from midnight to 2:15 a.m. on January 27th." Anyone with information is being asked to call: (607) 432.1111. Tips can be confidential.

Police say that they are not planning to release additional information at this time.

