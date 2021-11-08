Otsego Correctional Inmate Released, Back In After Police Say He Sold Meth to Inmates

An inmate who was released by authorities is in police custody again after authorities say that he allegedly obtained methamphetamine and sold it to other inmates while he was incarcerated.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Joseph R. Head was released from the Otsego County Correctional Facility after serving time for criminal possession of a controlled substance. The investigation was not complete prior to his release and therefore a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Head, who had been residing in Oneonta, was picked up by the Oneonta Police Department.

According to a written release from Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin's office Head is scheduled to appear at a later date in the Town of Middlefield Court to answer the charges.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

