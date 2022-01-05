Only 1 Spot in New York Named Best Place to Travel in 2022 & It’s Not NYC

Out of the 50 best places to travel this year, only one place in New York made the cut. And it's not New York City.

Travel and Leisure named the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022. Hot spots like Vegas, Walt Disney World, and Hawaii all made the list. Popular vacation destinations in the Bahamas, Barbados, Virgin Islands and Mexico also appeared. Overseas, areas in Italy, France, Greece, Scotland, and Switzerland were named. But only one place in New York received the honor of being the best place to travel.

Finger Lakes

The Finger Lake region was among the top spots to see this year.

The Finger Lakes have bolstered their wellness and culinary offerings in recent years, carving out a name for themselves in the luxury travel realm.

Inns of Aurora

The Inns of Aurora on Cayuga Lake was honored for its five historic mansions, holistic wellness facility hydrotherapy pools, meditation areas, and farm fresh cafe.

Lakehouse on Canandaigua

The Lakehouse on Canandaigua, where you can take a lakeside barrel sauna at the Willowbrook Spa, was another highlight to the region.

Seneca Lake Wine Trails

In addition to the great hotels, the Finger Lakes region is also home to wine trails and great food like the 14-seat F.L.X. Table, also honored among the best of the best.

Entertainment

Delicious wine, great food, and comfortable stays are just the begining. There are a number of events planned in 2022.

The Finger Lakes festival roster return in full force, including Rochester's Lilac Festival in May and International Jazz Festival in July, as well as attractions for the historically inclined road tripper, like Cayuga County's celebration of Harriett Tubman's birth through a number of walking tours and activations rolled out through 2022.

Waterfalls & State Park

The Finger Lakes is also home to the tallest waterfall. Taughannock Falls inside Letchworth State Park is the tallest single-drop waterfall in the state of New York.

Credit - Jamie Melville via Unsplash

Planning a trip this year? See all 50 of the Best Places to Travel in 2022 at TravelandLeisure.com.

Purple Foot Festival in the Finger Lakes

