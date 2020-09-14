Two Children Seriously Injured In Boating Accident On Fourth Lake

New York State Police are assisting the Town of Webb Police in an investigation into a boating accident on Fourth Lake over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday evening units were dispatched to the lake and discovered 22-year-old Carter Lawrence was operating a vessel with one passenger when he struck another.

According to officials, the other boat was occupied by three adult men and two 6-year-old children.

Police say the two children and one of the adults was transported via Mercy Flight to Upstate Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. Another adult male was transported to St. Luke’s with serious injuries.

State Police have charged Lawrence with Operating a Vessel while impaired and Vehicular Assault.

The investigation is ongoing.