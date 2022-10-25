A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light.

That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.

Mannino, of Syracuse, was rushed to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 14-year-old was also hospitalized with severe head and facial injuries, police said.

The driver of the sedan, Robert Sterling, 44, of Syracuse was treated and released at a nearby hospital, and police say two passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

The accident investigation is continuing, police said.

