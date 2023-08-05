Out of Control Car Kills Pedestrian and Dog in Central New York

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 68-year-old woman and her pet dog, who were struck by a car during an afternoon walk.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Hillsboro Road in the Town of Camden, NY.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol identified the victim as Kathleen MacArthur, a 68-year-old resident of Camden, who was killed Saturday.

According to Maciol, MacArthur was walking her small dog east of the Howd Road intersection on Hillsboro Road when a car driven by James R. Henry, 30, veered off the road.

Police say as Henry's car left the road, he fatally struck both MacArthur and her pet dog before his vehicle "came to rest in the ditch."

Authorities responded to the incident around 3:47 pm and pronounced both MacArthur and her dog dead at the scene.

Camden Fire/ Rescue closed Hillsboro Road between Preston Hill Road and Howd Road to conduct their investigation. The street was reopened around 7:15 at night.

Per Sheriff Maciol, "No tickets have been issued at this time and the accident is still under investigation."

No further updates have been made available at this time.

Floods of people claiming to know MacArthur have responded to the post, saying she was a kind and caring woman.

Others are raising concern about the apparent rise in pedestrian deaths.

Pedestrian deaths reached a 41-year high in the U.S.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, there was an estimated 7,508 pedestrian fatalities - including cyclists - in 2022, which is the highest number since 1980.

Experts say a variety of factors are contributing to this alarming trend. While speeding and driving under the influence are among the leading causes, authorities also pointed to a lack of sidewalks on roadways, a lack of illumination on roads at night, and the increase in “light trucks," like pickups and SUVs on the road.

As for New York, the state is not among the safest for pedestrians and cyclists.

Says the NY Department of Health:

Injuries to pedestrians are among the top 10 leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions and death for almost all age groups In New York State. Approximately 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

