Own A 2 Family Home In Herkimer County For Only $7,900

Hold onto your hat. This is a 2 family home for sale for $7,900 located in Little Falls, NY. The 1,864 square foot home just needs a fresh coat of paint, some new windows and the outside will be as good as new.

Just about anyone with halfway decent credit and a job can become the owner of this sweet little gem. Oh, where do we start? It needs some love, but doesn't everything? It's listed as a 2 family, but we would definitely turn it into a single-family, if it's structurally and financially possible.

It's hard to tell how many bedrooms there are, but there must be at least one per level and at least one full bathroom per level. There's no driveway, and it doesn't look to have much of a lawn to speak of. So, unless there's a park that's very close by, it might not be the best choice for kids or pets?

The house was built in 1900, has gas heat, and averages out to $4 per square foot. Yes, that's right, $4 per square foot.

Here is the Listing History:

1/8/2021 Price change $7,900 $4/sqft

9/15/2020 Listed for sale $10,900 $6/sqft

7/9/2020 Listing removed $12,900 $7/sqft

1/21/2020 Listed for sale $12,900 $7/sqft

6/29/2013 Sold $2,200 $1/sqft

Tax Assessment 2018 - 2020 is $8,500

Property Taxes $16 per month

Home Insurance $3 per month

Come on, follow me for a look inside.

