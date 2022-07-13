The man who brought life and activity back to a Central New York racetrack that and also owns another has been nominated to a chairmanship by President Joe Biden.

Jeffrey Gural is owner of the Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs racino's, President and CEO of The Meadowlands, and Chairman of GFP Real Estate and earlier this month the President's nomination to serve as chair the Public Buildings Reform Board (PBRB).

According to it's website, the PBRB is an independent agency that looks for opportunities for the federal government to ''significantly reduce inventory of civilian real property,'' thereby reducing costs. It was established in 2016 under the Federal Assets Sale & Transfer Act.

National Dance Institute (NDI) Annual Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Jeff Gural speaks onstage during the National Dance Institute's 43rd Annual Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for National Dance Institute) loading...

In other words, as explained by the CommercialObserver, the board's task is to maximize the space used in federal buildings, reduce the amount of space leased by the federal government, or either sell or develop existing assets.

The White House announcement regarding Gural's nomination notes he was previously responsible for supervision and construction of more than a million square feet of new office space while with Diesel Construction Co., and is currently a member of the Executive Committee of The Real Estate Board of New York, and former Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Times Square Alliance.

If the 79-year-old Gural is confirmed by the United State Senate, his term of service would last six years.

A date for a Senate confirmation vote is not yet known.

