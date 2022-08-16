Funday Bloody Funday: Sci-Fi Horror Fest in Vernon Will Be a Scream

Halloween is coming a little early this year to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino: Sci-FI Horror Fest is stalking into town on August 26th and August 27th.

Sci-Fi Horro Fest 2022 will feature a variety of special guest appearances, highlighted by decorated character actor Richard Masur. Masur has over 100 TV and film credits to his name, perhaps most notably The Thing (1982) and Stephen King's original screen adaptation of It (1990).

"Tumbledown" Premiere - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Jamie McCarthy loading...

The event will also feature panels with horror movie makeup & effect artists, popular YouTube personalities, and a screening of the new paranormal comedy film Inspectres

SO YOU THINK YOU'RE A HORROR FAN?

Did you know the very first movie to receive an "X" rating for violence was filmed in Upstate New York?

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

The 1971 movie was called I Drink Your Blood, and it was filmed in Sharon Springs, New York. The exploitation gore fest received an "X" rating from the Motion Picture Association of America's relatively new rating system. Before that, most films that received an "X" rating were due to nudity, not violence.

I Drink Your Blood was marketed as a double feature with another called I Eat Your Skin. So together, the double feature was marketed as I Drink Your Blood and I Eat Your Skin, which is... y'know, slightly off-putting.

Tickets for Sci-Fi Horror Fest at the Vernon Downs Hotel & Casino are $15 for a one day pass, or $20 for both days. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

For a full itinerary of events for the weekend, visit their Facebook event page.

The 10 Worst Horror Movie Cliches Of All Time While the horror film genre has expanded immensely over the past few decades, there’s still some annoying stereotypes that just won’t go away. Here are the worst clichés in scary movie history.