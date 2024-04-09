Racing Returns to Popular Central New York Destination

There is a lot to look forward to this year as racing is set to kick off at one of Central New York's most popular entertainment and gaming destinations.

Vernon Downs Casino Hotel has announced that they are kicking off harness racing season on Saturday, April 20th with an opening night post time of 6:05 p.m. They're kicking off the first night of racing with an awesome t-shirt giveaway after the third race.

The season will be jam packed with great promotions including, on Saturday, May 4th, when the 150th Kentucky Derby will be simulcast live from Vernon Downs. Guests who attend can participate in the $1,300 Win and Wager promotion and there will be specials on delicious mint juleps.

Just like several racetracks across the country, Vernon Downs has several stakes races that gamers and fans look forward to every year. The two big ones this summer at Vernon Downs are the Empire Breeders Classic on June 14th with a $500,000 purse and the $600,000 Zweig Memorial on the Fourth of July. To close out the season’s stakes action, the New York Sire Stakes Excelsior series final takes place on September 13th.

There are several other promotions and events taking place including:

The Summer Sizzler Giveaway

Meat Madness

Back to School Gift Cards

4th of July Fireworks Show

There is a new event taking place this year as well. The Amazing Tyler and the RC Derby, a remote-controlled demolition derby, will be taking place Saturdays in August. There is no end to the summer fun at Vernon Downs.

Racing this year will go from April all the way to November. It's always a great time at Vernon Downs! If harness racing isn't your thing, they have plenty of slots, a great hotel and great food as well.

