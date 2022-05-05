Equine Deaths Cause Cancellation Of Racing At Vernon Downs

The barn area at Vernon Downs is closed and all horses stabled at the harness racing track are under quarantine until further notice due to two equine deaths.

After being notified of the first death on Monday, the horse was taken to Cornell University Equine Hospital for a necropsy and the barn area was locked down.

The results of that necropsy have confirmed that Equine Herpesvirus 1 was the cause of death.

Equine Herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1) is spread through nose to nose contact and contaminated equipment like water and feed buckets. ...

EVH-1 is not transmissible to humans

A second horse died Tuesday and a third was transported to Cornell while still alive on Wednesday. Testing on those horses is pending.

Out of an abundance of caution, live racing for Friday and Saturday and this week's qualifiers at Vernon Downs have been canceled, pending regulatory approval.

The NY State Gaming Commission and NY Department of Agriculture are engaged and advising Vernon staff. A separate, informational release from those offices with greater detail on the events and the virus itself is forthcoming.

Vernon Downs officials say further details will be made public as they become available.

In a post on their Facebook Page, Vernon Downs says the scheduled promotions and food trucks for this weekend have also been cancelled.

The track’s simulcast will still be open in the hotel on Friday and at the track on Saturday.

Fans to still encouraged to come out to watch and wager on Saturday's 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

