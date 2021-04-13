Vernon Downs will kick-off its 68th season of live harness racing on Saturday, April 17.

The "Home of the Miracle Mile" will host 70 nights of racing from April through November 6.

Post time will be at 6:10 each night, with the exception of Kentucky Derby Day on May 1, when post time will be 4:30.

Highlights of this season include the Empire Breeders Classic on Friday, June 18 and the Zweig Memorial on Saturday, August 28.

Vernon Downs is still waiting for guidelines from the New York State Health Department on when fans and how many will be allowed at the track.

For the complete scheduled of events, visit vernondowns.com.