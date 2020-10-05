Palmeri Promotes Cooperation Between Community And Police

New signage has been put up throughout the City of Utica to encourage community members to speak out against crime and enhance cooperation with law enforcement.

The city’s Access and Inclusion Committee met in February and organized a Solutions Summit which brought the community together to discuss effective ways to stop gun violence.

The idea for creating and displaying the signage was raised by community members who attended the Summit.

Other initiatives introduced at the Summit:

Made improvements to the Empowerment Center to expand mentorship opportunities

Developing a Police Athletic League (PAL) to help build and foster positive relationships between the City’s youth and police personnel

Allocated funding to develop a website for youth and families to identify and access opportunities for services and recreation.

Among the first Police Departments in New York State to record all police interrogations, mandate body-worn cameras and make the personnel files of Utica Police Officers public

Working with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to effectively implement resources dedicated to Racial Justice and Equity

Worked in collaboration with HomeOwnership Center to create a mural dedicated to black culture and social justice in Kemble Park

“When our community speaks, we must listen, and I’m pleased to announce progress on several initiatives and ideas that were brought to the City’s attention at the Solutions Summit. I’m proud of our community and Police Department, and we will continue to build relationships and bridges to promote equality and public safety.” Said Mayor Robert Palmieri.

The Access and Inclusion Committee, in partnership with the Utica Police Department, will be hosting a “National Night Out” consisting of a movie night in Kemble Park on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a maximum of 50 people can be in the park. Attendees will be granted access on a first come, first serve basis.

Masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.