Palmieri Presents 2021-22 Budget Proposal

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri presented his 2021-22 budget proposal to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment today.

The $72. 7 million spending plan contains no property tax increase.

Palmieri says in putting together the budget, the administration’s goal was to protect the fiscal health of the City.

The mayor says actions included the following;:

Reduced spending of daily operations

Decreased major capital purchases by 75%

Instituted a hiring freeze for all vacant positions

Temporarily eliminated 80% of part-time employees and reduced non-essential overtime

Reduced salary of several part-time employees

Sought voluntary furlough for certain full-time positions

Issued an early retirement incentive program for CSEA members and nonunion employees

He says the result is the City’s eighth consecutive budget surplus.

"For the tenth consecutive year, I am proposing a fiscally responsible budget which provides the services our residents deserve and resources needed for continued economic development. I look forward to working with Comptroller Morehouse and the Common Council in the coming weeks," Palmieri said.