Schumer Visits Utica To Say ‘Help Is On The Way’

Senator Charles Schumer made a stop in Utica today to announce “help is on the way.”

Schumer was joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri at Chesterfield’s Tavolo Restaurant to tout the American Rescue Plan.

Schumer says the tentative impact on New York State is $100 billion.

He says in addition to the additional round of stimulus checks that have already started going out to Mohawk Valley residents, the plan includes state and local aid, rental assistance and grants for the hard-hit restaurant industry.

Schumer says the new restaurant relief fund, modeled on the widely supported, bi-partisan Restaurants Act, will provide a down payment of $28.6 billion in flexible grants for restaurants through the Small Business Administration.

“With 27% of New York’s restaurants saying they will not survive the next three months without additional aid, Mohawk Valley Restaurants, their employees and the overall regional economy still need immediate federal relief to weather COVID because too many of the places we know and love could close without the help, leaving a giant hole in our local economy,” said Schumer.

Schumer says the American Rescue Plan will revive the local economy and shore up municipal budgets.

It was Schumer's first visit to the Mohawk Valley as Senate Majority Leader.