Pardon Us, But Human Dogsled Racing Is Happening In Syracuse
To be quite honest, we weren't very sure what human dogsled racing was, but now we will never forget it.
When you think of dogsled teams, you think of a person bundled up quite warmly sitting upright on one of those old-fashioned sleds, almost a toboggan-style sled. You wouldn't exactly imagine someone dressed down for the weather, dressed really down, being dragged by humans. But, it appears that is exactly what it is. As you can see in the video above, a few people grab the reigns and pull a sled that has someone in a bathing suit on it.
While the video above didn't happen in Syracuse, it sure will be on display in the latter half of February. Teams of 5 will race against each other, will you mush the best? Get ready for Winterfest happening on February 20th at Syracuse's Inner Harbor.
If Human Dogsled racing truly just doesn't feel like your jam, there are tons more happening.
What To Expect?
- Food Trucks
- Craft Beer
- Vendors
- Arts & Crafts
According to the Winterfest Facebook page, that isn't all that's happening either. One of the cool things about Human Dogsled Racing though is what it goes out to help, dogs. Every single bit of the proceeds raised on the day of the event will indeed help Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, which is a very cool thing.
Want to go, dogsled, or just have some winter fun? All of the info you could possibly ever imagine needing about Winterfest is here, including pricing.
