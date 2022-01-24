Pardon Us, But Human Dogsled Racing Is Happening In Syracuse

To be quite honest, we weren't very sure what human dogsled racing was, but now we will never forget it.

When you think of dogsled teams, you think of a person bundled up quite warmly sitting upright on one of those old-fashioned sleds, almost a toboggan-style sled. You wouldn't exactly imagine someone dressed down for the weather, dressed really down, being dragged by humans. But, it appears that is exactly what it is. As you can see in the video above, a few people grab the reigns and pull a sled that has someone in a bathing suit on it.

While the video above didn't happen in Syracuse, it sure will be on display in the latter half of February. Teams of 5 will race against each other, will you mush the best? Get ready for Winterfest happening on February 20th at Syracuse's Inner Harbor.

If Human Dogsled racing truly just doesn't feel like your jam, there are tons more happening.

What To Expect?

Food Trucks

Craft Beer

Vendors

Arts & Crafts

According to the Winterfest Facebook page, that isn't all that's happening either. One of the cool things about Human Dogsled Racing though is what it goes out to help, dogs. Every single bit of the proceeds raised on the day of the event will indeed help Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, which is a very cool thing.

Want to go, dogsled, or just have some winter fun? All of the info you could possibly ever imagine needing about Winterfest is here, including pricing.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.

Curl, Bike, Bump & Skate the Canal in NY This Winter Curl, bike, bump and skate the canal this winter at Canalside in Buffalo, New York.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast