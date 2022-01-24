How Many Times The Bills-Chiefs Scored Changed in 2 Minutes

Last night was tough.

An absolute heartbreaker.

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night 42-36 in one of the most memorable games ever played. It was a battle between two great teams and two great quarterbacks who are certainly the future of the National Football League. It was a shootout from the opening drive touchdown from the Bills. It is a game that everyone will be talking about forever. At least everyone here in Western New York whose hearts were broken into two last night.

With 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the score was 26-21 with the Chiefs in the lead,

The score changed five different time before the game officially ended in overtime.

The score ended 42-36. That's INSANE.

26 points.

Take a look at this chart below. The score was 29-26 Buffalo Bills with less than 2 minutes to go. At this point, you probably have already thought: "this is it! We did it! We are a head". Hold that thought because you probably thought it again a minute later. The Chiefs took the lead again with 1:02 left on the clock. The Bills took the lead again with :13 seconds left on the clock. Patrick Mahomes walked down the field to set up the field goal attempt to for the Kansas City Chiefs to tie up the game at 36 points each Going into overtime, the Chiefs won the coin flip to have the ball first in overtime and they marched right down the field to score a Travis Kelce touchdown.

A lot of Bills fans were mad that the Bills did not get a chance to have the ball. But, those are the rules. I am mad, too. But, you cannot blame the rules on the loss. The Bills defense is the #1 ranked D in the league. They played a good team and they allowed over 40 points in a game. It was a great game and one we will all remember forever.