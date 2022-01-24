How Many Times The Bills-Chiefs Scored Changed in 2 Minutes
Last night was tough.
An absolute heartbreaker.
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night 42-36 in one of the most memorable games ever played. It was a battle between two great teams and two great quarterbacks who are certainly the future of the National Football League. It was a shootout from the opening drive touchdown from the Bills. It is a game that everyone will be talking about forever. At least everyone here in Western New York whose hearts were broken into two last night.
With 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the score was 26-21 with the Chiefs in the lead,
The score changed five different time before the game officially ended in overtime.
The score ended 42-36. That's INSANE.
26 points.
- Take a look at this chart below. The score was 29-26 Buffalo Bills with less than 2 minutes to go. At this point, you probably have already thought: "this is it! We did it! We are a head". Hold that thought because you probably thought it again a minute later.
- The Chiefs took the lead again with 1:02 left on the clock.
- The Bills took the lead again with :13 seconds left on the clock.
- Patrick Mahomes walked down the field to set up the field goal attempt to for the Kansas City Chiefs to tie up the game at 36 points each
- Going into overtime, the Chiefs won the coin flip to have the ball first in overtime and they marched right down the field to score a Travis Kelce touchdown.
A lot of Bills fans were mad that the Bills did not get a chance to have the ball. But, those are the rules. I am mad, too. But, you cannot blame the rules on the loss. The Bills defense is the #1 ranked D in the league. They played a good team and they allowed over 40 points in a game. It was a great game and one we will all remember forever.