A skunk in the town of Forestport has tested positive for rabies.

The Oneida County Health Department says the lab result was confirmed by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. One person was exposed to the animal and has received post exposure treatment.

Health officials say signs of a rabid animal include

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy

The animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

You are advised not to approach a wild or stray animal exhibiting these behaviors and instead call the local animal control officer.

The Oneida County Health Department is also reminding pet owners about their vaccination requirements:

All cats, dogs and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors.

Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months-old, one year-old and then once every three years.

Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

OCHD holds periodic vaccination clinics at areas throughout the county. Call 315-798-5064 or visit https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies, for more information.

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8:

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list: