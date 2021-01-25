Picente Angry With State Over Vaccination Confusion (Video)

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente remains angry over the lack of vaccinations, at a time when Governor Cuomo has opened a new state distribution site at SUNY POLY.

Picente criticized the lack of communication and the frustration that the new SUNY POLY site was added in Marcy, sending new vaccines there and not to the county-run sites at Mohawk Valley Community College and Griffiss Park in Rome. Both of those sites were forced to shut down on Saturday because they had exhausted their entire supply of vaccinations.

Picente spoke with WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday morning on the vaccination sites, and that rogue link that caused thousands to sign up for a vaccination, only to have it cancelled by the state because it was released prematurely.

Following Friday's interview on WIBX, the Governor's office issued a statement clarifying the vaccine process.

This statement from the Governor's Spokesman, Jack Stern:

“The County Executive clearly hasn’t been paying attention, so we’ll repeat the rules for him again: counties are only responsible for vaccinating essential workers, while pharmacies, health clinics, doctors’ offices, and state sites should be vaccinating seniors. Let’s cut the politics – the only way we can distribute vaccines equitably given the lackluster federal supply is by following these simple rules. County Executive Picente should know better and if he’s been misinforming his constituents, all of this confusion falls squarely on his shoulders.” - Jack Stern

During the interview, Picente also discussed the Oneida County Board of Elections and the sharp condemnation by Supreme Court Justice DelConte during the review of the race for the House of Representatives between Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney. Picente said those involved will have to be held accountable and the situation will be dealt with after the winner is determined. Final results from the race for NY-22 are expected this week.

Listen to the entire Picente interview here.