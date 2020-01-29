Picente Announces Key Administration Changes

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is announcing some key changes in his administration.

Kevin Revere will take over as Chief of Staff effective February 5th, replacing Al Candido, who’s retiring after 13 years on the job.

Revere has spent the last ten years as Director of Emergency Services.

photo courtesy of Oneida County

Ed Stevens will become the new Director of Emergency Services.

Stevens has been serving as the county’s STOP DWI Coordinator since September and is a former member of the Rome Police Department.

photo courtesy of Oneida County

And Joseph Johnson will become Commissioner of Personnel effective February 22nd.

Johnson has spent the past five years as Deputy Commissioner of Social Services and will replace the retiring John Talerico.