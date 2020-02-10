Picente Announces School Bus Camera Law

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is unveiling a new local law that would develop a program to catch and punish drivers who pass stopped school buses.

New York state passed a law in September that authorized municipalities across the state to pass local laws creating programs to catch people passing school buses via the use of stop-arm cameras.

Picente says the County Attorney’s Office will be drafting a local law to develop a program in which interested school districts can participate in.

“Oneida County is committed to protecting the safety of our children through all available means,” Picente said. “That drivers continue to endanger the lives of students by ignoring the stop signs and lights of school buses is inexcusable. I encourage all of our school districts to participate in the program this new local law will establish so that we can ensure these deeds never go unpunished.”

The fine for a first offense would be $250, a second offense within 18 months would be $275 and a third of subsequent violation would be $300.

There are no points or license suspensions associated with the violations.

The Board of Legislators will vote on the law at their next meeting on Wednesday.