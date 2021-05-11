Picente Delivers 2021 State Of The County Address

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente delivered his 2021 State of the County Address on Tuesday, addressing post-COVID-19 recovery, revitalization and growth.

“These last 12 months have been challenging for everyone to say the least, but through it all, we channeled our history as a people, determined not to let this or any crisis define us,” Picente said. “Our goals and vision should not be based on how this pandemic will impact us, but rather how we will continue to invest, build and grow a better Oneida County for generations to come.”

Picente say Oneida County will receive more than $149 million in American Rescue Plan Funding.

Utica will get $64 million, Rome will receive $25 million and Towns and Villages will get $14 million, while the county will receive $44 million.

He says one of the clearest infrastructure challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to improve access to high-speed broadband.

Picente announced an initiative to continue the transformation of the REA Wing at Union Station into a downtown food destination -- a food emporium that will celebrate the diversity of the county through food and cooking.

Picente says he’s asked the County’s religious leadership to lead the Oneida County COVID-19 Memorial Committee to always remind us of those lost and how we fought the pandemic together, as one community.

And Picente also announced that Oneida County Government will pledge to convert 50 percent of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2031.

The address was given as a video presentation, which you can find on Oneida County’s website, ocgovnet.

It was Picente's 15th State of the County Address.