Picente Slams Cuomo’s Georgia Visit: #DoYourJob

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente slams Governor Cuomo over his visit to Savannah, Georgia on Monday.

New York's Governor flew to Georgia Monday morning to meet with the mayor of Savannah to discuss a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and personally deliver PPE. Cuomo and Mayor Van Johnson, who is originally from Brooklyn, are set to hold a roundtable discussion on the topic Monday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter to discuss his frustration, Picente tweeted: Glad the Mayor of Savannah gets to speak to the Governor. I guess he thinks it’s more important to lend his direct support and “expertise” there than to those of us right here in #OneidaCounty.

Picente has at times been critical of Cuomo's handling of the pandemic in New York.

Just last week on WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning, Picente said he hadn't once spoken with the governor since the pandemic began. Picente also criticized Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul for not inviting him to a pair of press events the day prior as Hochul visited two Mohawk Valley PPE manufacturers, including one in Oneida County - Environmental Disposables in Utica.

''...This is the pettiness of this administration when you question them or criticize them, they then don't invite you to their school play, or whatever they wanna call it,'' Picente said during the interview. ''It's pretty ridiculous...the Governor preaches each day about the politics of all this, and it can be political. What happened yesterday was pretty political.''

