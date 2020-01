Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente was sworn-in on Monday in a ceremony in the County Board of Legislators Chambers.

Picente was given the oath of office by retired Utica City Court Judge John Balzano, with Senator Joseph Griffo offering the welcoming and closing remarks.

Sheriff Rob Maciol introduced Picente.

Picente defeated Michael Hennessy in November to win a fourth term in office.

He's Oneida County's longest-serving County Executive.