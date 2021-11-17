Remember those daily COVID-19 briefings of the past as Oneida County County Executive Anthony Picente reviewed the daily cases and deaths in the area? Prepare for another one of those on Thursday, as Picente has scheduled a briefing from the 10th floor of the Oneida County Office Building at 2:30 p.m..

Picente, despite being fully vaccinated, is coming off his second bout with COVID-19, one he said last week that came with some pretty difficult symptoms. The first time Picente had COVID last year, his symptoms were mild.

On Wednesday, the County Executive's office put out a media alert announcing the return (possibly a one-time event) of the familiar press conference. "County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. will be joined by Dr. Kent Hall, Chief Physician Executive for MVHS, to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in Oneida County. Media are invited to attend. Masks are required. For those who cannot attend, but would like to participate, a conference number can be provided upon request.

The county recently returned to issuing daily COVID-19 update press releases over the last several weeks, as cases have been on the rise since September. Wednesday's release showed 187 new COVID positive cases in the county for a total of 1,419 active cases. That brings the current positivity rate in Oneida County to 5.9%. There was one new COVID death announced in the county bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 519.

It wasn't that long ago, July and August, when new daily cases were in the single digits. Cases increased as schools reconvened in-person classes in September, and since then new cases have been over 100 on an almost daily basis.

Picente's press event will be streamed live on Thursday at https://www.facebook.com/OneidaCountyGovernment.

