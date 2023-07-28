Plenty To Do in Mohawk Valley on This Final Weekend of July

There's much to do in the Mohawk Valley on this final weekend of July. Everything from Honor America Days in Rome, to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair and summer fun at Sylvan Beach are part of the weekend festivities.

The 2023 version of Honor America Days in Rome is underway, now in its 40th year.

The 5K Parade Run and the Kids run are set for Saturday morning. The Honor America Days Parade steps off at 10 AM and the Symphony is set to play at 8 PM followed by fireworks. The rain date for the symphony performance is Sunday.

HAD sponsor poster - 2 RACC Rome, NY loading...

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair runs through Sunday in Boonville. Country Music's Chris Cagle headlines the weekend on Saturday night at the Grandstand. The Demolition Derby is set to fire-up on Sunday night.

Friday events:

8:00 am Children’s Day & Pink Out Day in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness & Midnight Madness

8:00 am Championship Tractor Pulling Contest

8:30 am 4-H Horse Show Gymkhana

9:00 am Out of Field Tractor Pull & Antique Tractor Pull

9:00 am Antique Tractor Pull

10:00 am 4-H Sr. Animals & Open Dairy Show

10:00 am Children’s Activities

1:00 pm Coleman Brothers Midway Opens

1:00 pm ACS “STEAM” CLASS VARIOUS DEMONSTRATIONS

7:00 pm New York Tractor Pulling

9:00 pm Vinyl Logic-Classic Rock-Hauf Brau

Saturday events:

9:00 am Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull

9:00 am Open Horse Show

9:00 am 4-H Dairy Goat Show

10:00 am Dairy Goat

3:00 pm Coleman Brothers Midway Open

6:00 pm Grandstand opens for concert seating

7:30 pm Concert: Broken Rule opening for Chris Cagle

9:00 pm Broken Rule

Sunday events:

10:00 am 10AM 4-H and Open Beef Show

12:00 pm Aberdeen Angus Beef Cattle

12:00 pm Highland Cattle Divisions

1:00 pm Demolition Derby

2:00 pm Coleman Brothers Midway Opens

6:00 pm Demolition Derby

On Sunday, Vettes At The Beach is on tap at Sylvan Beach along with a reunion show by the band, Classified at Harpoon Eddies on the Beach from 2-6pm.

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill