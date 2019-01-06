All Things ‘Sports’ This Week in the Greater Utica Area

The holidays are now officially over and the first full 'non-holiday' week of 2019 features plenty to do in Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley.

On Wednesday, the Utica Comets will be live inside the 72 Tavern and Grill as they play at Toronto. Syracuse will also be on the big screen televisions as they host ACC rival Clemson at the Carrier Dome. The Comets are home at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, hosting Bridgeport and Saturday hosting the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m..

The Utica College Men's Hockey team, first place in the UCHC conference, plays at Oswego on Friday night.

On Sunday, Utica's new soccer team, Utica City FC, plays at home at 2 p.m..

The Syracuse Men's Basketball squad is coming off a big win at Notre Dame over the weekend. In addition to their game at the Dome hosting Clemson on Wednesday, the Orange is also at home on Saturday night at the Dome hosting Georgia Tech.

For ticket information visit Ticketmaster, Empire State Tickets and Stubhub.