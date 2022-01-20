Police Arrest Two For Herkimer Shooting, Teen Facing Attempted Murder Charges

A thorough investigation that lasted almost two months has ended with two arrests for the Thanksgiving shooting in Herkimer.

Herkimer Police were called to 200 North Prospect street after a report came in over the Thanksgiving weekend of shots fired. They found one person inside an apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital on Saturday, November 27 where they had to undergo emergency surgery.

32-year-old Tyler Kuntzsch of Fort Plain, New York, and 18-year-old Sabri Spencer of Ilion, New York have been arrested in the shooting.

Credit - Herkimer Police Credit - Herkimer Police loading...

Spencer was charged with:

-Attempted Murder in the Second Degree…B/Felony

-Assault in the First Degree…B/Felony (2 counts)

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree…C/Felony

-Burglary in the Second Degree…C/Felony (2 counts)

-Reckless Endangerment…D/Felony (2 counts)

He was arraigned and sent to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Kuntzsch is facing charges of:

-Burglary in the Second Degree…C/Felony (2 counts)

-Assault in the First Degree…B/Felony

He was arraigned and sent to the Herkimer CountyCorrectional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

