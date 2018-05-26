Police Find Vermont Shooting Suspect&#8217;s Vehicle In New York

Police Find Vermont Shooting Suspect’s Vehicle In New York

Photo Credit - Chalabala/Thinkstock

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department says the vehicle of a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a South Burlington woman has been found in New York.

South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said Thursday that Albany, New York, police found Leroy Headley's vehicle parked on a city street Friday.

Headley is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Anako "Anette" Lumumba. Her body was found in her home on May 3.

Whipple said police delayed reporting the vehicle discovery so they could conduct a thorough search of the area in Albany to try to find Headley. The 36-year-old Headley's whereabouts are unknown. Police say Headley is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

Filed Under: albany, homicide, vermont
Categories: Associated Press, New York News

More From WIBX 950