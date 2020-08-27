There is finally resolution when it comes to the case of the suspicious incident that occurred on the campus of Hamilton College.

In the early morning hours of August 22nd a woman was walking near the "Half Way House" on the campus of Hamilton College when State Police say an individual with a mask approached her, threatened her and demanded she come with him.

Now, State Police believe they have their man and it appears the individual was dealing with personal issues and never intended to harm anyone. Police say the 16-year-old male admitted to officials that he never intended any harm towards the victim and admitted to the event.

Police say after the conversation with the teen the victim was notified and made aware of the circumstances at hand. After being updated on the situation the victim decided that she would not file charges and requested the investigation be closed.

State Police are thanking everyone involved in bringing this situation to some sort of resolution, specifically the Hamilton College community.